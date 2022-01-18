Xeris Biopharma reaffirms FY'21 guidance

Jan. 18, 2022 9:07 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) reaffirmed its 2021 pro forma net sales and year-end cash balance guidance.
  • The company said preliminary 2021 full-year pro forma net sales at high-end of $76M-80M guidance, representing ~55% growth from 2020.
  • Year-end 2021 preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and investments of ~$102M.
  • The company said that more than 20M Medicaid lives have unrestricted access to Gvoke, effective Jan. 1.
  • Xeris will report Q4 and full year 2021 results in March and also expects giving guidance for full-year 2022 net sales and cash runway at that time.
  • XERS -1.35% premarket to $2.19
