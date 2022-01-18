Advent Technologies to provide sereneU fuel cells for globe telecom sites in Philippines
Jan. 18, 2022 9:05 AM ETAdvent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Advent Technologies's (NASDAQ:ADN) collaboration with Globe Telecom is currently upgrading Globe’s rooftop sites in the Philippines with 10kW SereneU fuel cell systems, enabling Globe to reach its ambitious targets for reduced CO2 emissions.
- Company’s SereneU fuel cells produce fewer emissions than traditional generator sets, and operate silently, thereby providing a system with a low footprint to surrounding areas and people.
- Globe President and CEO, Ernest Cu, said, “In support of the Race to Zero global campaign, Globe continues to innovate and collaborate with partners to integrate sustainability and champion energy efficiency throughout the entire organization. Our partnership with Advent in implementing renewable energy solutions has led us to achieve great things in our sustainability journey. Through our continued efforts, we will further shift Globe’s energy reliance towards renewable sources and decarbonized operations.”