Truist Q4 earnings beat, reflecting credit strength, loan growth, fee momentum
Jan. 18, 2022 9:05 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Q4 earnings beat the consensus estimate, helped by credit strength, improving loan growth, strong deposit growth, fee momentum, and expense control.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.38 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.25 and fell from $1.42 in Q3 but rose from $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.
- "The quarter reflects improved revenue momentum and excellent credit quality, as well as significant capital deployment, and the achievement of our cost savings targets," said CEO Bill Rodgers.
- Core net interest margin of 2.55% fell 3 basis points from Q3, primarily driven by lower Paycheck Protection Program fees and continued liquidity build.
- Truist (TFC) shares slip 0.3% in premarket trading.
- Q4 provision for credit losses was a benefit of $103M, reflecting an improving economic outlook, vs. a $324M benefit in Q3; net charge-offs of $182M increased from $135M in Q3; net charge-off rate of 0.25% increased 6 basis points from the prior quarter on seasonally higher net losses in its consumer portfolio in Q4 along with lower recoveries in its commercial portfolio.
- Average loans and leases held for investment for Q4 were $286.3B, up from $286.2B for Q3. Total deposits averaged $411.0B, up from $402.7B for Q3.
- Truist CEO Rodgers also said the company will eliminate its merger costs by the end of 2022. "We will shift from an integration mindset to an operating mindset focused on executional excellence and growth, accelerate investments in our businesses, all underpinned by our unwavering purpose," he said.
