bluebird bio down 4% after FDA extends review for gene therapies
Jan. 18, 2022 9:09 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are down 4% in morning trading as the FDA as extended the reviews for biologics license applications for its gene therapies betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for β-thalassemia and elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel).
- The new action dates for beti-cel and eli-cel are August 19, 2022 and September 16, 2022, respectively.
- The lentiviral vector gene therapies are for the treatment of, respectively, β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy ("CALD").
- Bluebird said the added time is needed to review additional clinical data, though that information was not considered a major amendment. The company added that the review extension does not relate to safety concerns.
- Last month, the FDA put a partial clinical hold on studies for bluebird's lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) for sickle cell disease, sending shares plunging.