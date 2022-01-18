Midwest Energy Emissions nabs new supply business with major U.S. utility

Jan. 18, 2022 9:09 AM ETMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) nabs a direct one-year supply order to purchase its custom sorbents of ~$2M for 2022 with one of the largest coal-powered utilities in the U.S.
  • This major new utility supply customer entered into a license agreement with the company in 2021.
  • The supply order, which is for one of the utility’s power plants in the Southwest, includes the sale and installation of the Company’s patented engineering system, proprietary sorbent-feed equipment used with new customers.
  • The company will supply this coal-fired utility customer with its sorbent enhancement additive system to help the utility meet mercury emissions capture and compliance requirements.
