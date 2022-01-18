Bookkeep integrates with Stripe to automate processing fees, payout deposits
Jan. 18, 2022 9:10 AM ETStripe (STRIP)PYPL, AMZN, SHOP, SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Accounting automation platform Bookkeep integrates with Stripe (STRIP), Sage Intacct and NetSuite, the company says.
- Bookkeep automates the process of posting daily financials from multiple sales channels to accounting systems. Its platform already integrates with Square (NYSE:SQ), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Grubhub, Amazon Seller (NASDAQ:AMZN), Squarespace (SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
- The Sage Intacct and NetSuite integrations enable accountants and bookkeepers to generate accrual-based summaries, post journal entries and reconcile payment deposits automatically.
- The Stripe (STRIP) integration automates the capturing of processing fees and payout deposits.
- Previously, (Oct. 26, 2021) Klarna picked Stripe as its preferred payments partner in the U.S. and Canada.