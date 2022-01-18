Bookkeep integrates with Stripe to automate processing fees, payout deposits

Jan. 18, 2022 9:10 AM ETStripe (STRIP)PYPL, AMZN, SHOP, SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Business woman counting on calculator and holding documents in hands closeup

megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Accounting automation platform Bookkeep integrates with Stripe (STRIP), Sage Intacct and NetSuite, the company says.
  • Bookkeep automates the process of posting daily financials from multiple sales channels to accounting systems. Its platform already integrates with Square (NYSE:SQ), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Grubhub, Amazon Seller (NASDAQ:AMZN), Squarespace (SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
  • The Sage Intacct and NetSuite integrations enable accountants and bookkeepers to generate accrual-based summaries, post journal entries and reconcile payment deposits automatically.
  • The Stripe (STRIP) integration automates the capturing of processing fees and payout deposits.
  • Previously, (Oct. 26, 2021) Klarna picked Stripe as its preferred payments partner in the U.S. and Canada.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.