Nanalysis enters into a LOI to acquire Quad Systems
Jan. 18, 2022 9:11 AM ETNanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX:NSCIF) has entered into a LOI to acquire QUAD Systems AG, a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.
- Quad Systems and Nanalysis have been working together as strategic partners for over a year in a collaborative OEM agreement to partner going to market with a complete high field NMR product offering.
- Quad Systems holds key patents and IP, as well as important technology partnerships, that will allow it to carve out significant market share in the established billion dollar per year high-field NMR market.
- "An important aspect of competing for global market share in magnetic resonance is critical mass and economies of scale, which this merger will provide." said Sean Krakiwsky, founder and CEO of Nanalysis.