Gambling.com Group jumps on 7% on sports betting partnership with McClatchy
Jan. 18, 2022 9:13 AM ETGAMBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) partners with The McClatchy Company, one of US' largest news media companies, with operations in 29 markets across the country.
- With the partnership, McClatchy gains access to the Group's proprietary data science platform, award winning sports betting content team and leading expertise in how to monetize online sports betting traffic.
- "McClatchy is part of the fabric of American journalism, operating in 29 markets across 14 states with a rock-solid reputation for trustworthy, high-quality content. The proliferation of online sports betting across the U.S. provides an opportunity for McClatchy to increase their monetization of real money gaming. At its core, this media partnership is about matching strength with strength by combining our respective abilities and areas of expertise." said Max Bichsel, VP U.S., Gambling.com Group.
- Shares +7% during pre-market.
