Atlantic Union Bank opens new role of operations chief
Jan. 18, 2022 9:14 AM ETAtlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Atlantic Union Bank (NASDAQ:AUB) names its President Maria Tedesco to assume the new role of chief operating officer, effective immediately.
- The bank clarifies Tedesco will also continue to serve in her current role as President, which she held since joining in 2018.
- "Her customer first approach to our business will continue to serve us well as she takes on the expanded role of President & COO," says John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank.
