Atlantic Union Bank opens new role of operations chief

  • Atlantic Union Bank (NASDAQ:AUB) names its President Maria Tedesco to assume the new role of chief operating officer, effective immediately.
  • The bank clarifies Tedesco will also continue to serve in her current role as President, which she held since joining in 2018.
  • "Her customer first approach to our business will continue to serve us well as she takes on the expanded role of President & COO," says John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank.
  • Earlier, Atlantic Union Bankshares to repurchase up to $100M common shares
