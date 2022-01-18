Clene completes 50% enrollment in phase 2 COVID-19 trial of CNM-ZnAg

Jan. 18, 2022 9:16 AM ETClene Inc. (CLNN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Clene (CLNN -0.3%) said it has enrolled more than 50% of ~276 planned participants for its phase 2 trial of CNM-ZnAg in acutely symptomatic, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil.
  • The company said CNM-ZnAg is a proprietary zinc-silver ionic solution that has showed antiviral and antibacterial activity.
  • Study participants are randomized 1:1:2 to receive either a low dose of CNM-ZnAg, a high dose of CNM-ZnAg or placebo in addition to standard supportive care.
  • The main goal of the study is the prevention of hospitalization up to day 28, with a key secondary goal assessing time to complete symptom resolution.
  • The company expects topline results in 1H 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.