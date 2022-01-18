Clene completes 50% enrollment in phase 2 COVID-19 trial of CNM-ZnAg
Jan. 18, 2022 9:16 AM ETClene Inc. (CLNN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Clene (CLNN -0.3%) said it has enrolled more than 50% of ~276 planned participants for its phase 2 trial of CNM-ZnAg in acutely symptomatic, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil.
- The company said CNM-ZnAg is a proprietary zinc-silver ionic solution that has showed antiviral and antibacterial activity.
- Study participants are randomized 1:1:2 to receive either a low dose of CNM-ZnAg, a high dose of CNM-ZnAg or placebo in addition to standard supportive care.
- The main goal of the study is the prevention of hospitalization up to day 28, with a key secondary goal assessing time to complete symptom resolution.
- The company expects topline results in 1H 2022.