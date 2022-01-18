GreenBox launches ACH processing channel for merchants
Jan. 18, 2022 9:17 AM ETGBOXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) launches a new payment vertical, offering bulk Automated Clearing House (NYSE:ACH) processing abilities to merchants.
- Using blockchain and smart contract technology, GBOX will be able to transfer funds electronically for ACH debit and ACH credit transactions.
- Since the start of the new program, GBOX clients have already committed to over $50M in monthly ACH processing.
- Generally, the average ACH ticket is ~$150, with margins ranging from $0.2-0.3 per transaction.
- ACH processing abilities allow GBOX to support clients in higher risk categories, earning additional 20-30 bps per transaction.