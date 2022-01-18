Sportsman's Warehouse reports strength in 8-week sales, provides Q4, FY21 outlook
Jan. 18, 2022 9:17 AM ETSportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) trades 2.9% higher premarket after it reported net sales of $299.6M for the eight weeks ended Dec.25, in-line compared to year ago period; compared to the FY19 period sales were up 59.3%.
- Same store sales decreased 6.1%; excluding firearms and ammunition same store sales increased 2.8%.
- Same store sales in the Footwear, Optics/Electronics/Accessories, and Clothing categories increased 15.7%, 6.7%, and 4.4%, respectively.
- Ecommerce sales increased 2.5% while compared to FY19 levels ecommerce sales surged ~200%.
- "Overall our business showed tremendous strength across all categories despite a difficult comparison in firearms and ammunition. As we put the terminated merger process with Great Outdoors behind us, we are excited about the future and growth potential of the company," CEO Jon Barker commented.
- The company received $55M from the termination of its merger agreement with Great Outdoors and recorded a one-time gain.
- As of Dec.25, 2021, cash on hand stood at $57.4M, no long-term debt and $39.9M outstanding under revolving credit facility.
- Q4 Outlook: It expects net sales and adj. diluted EPS to be in the range of $405 to $410M and $0.43 to $0.48, respectively; analysts consensus estimates for Q4 stands at $386.95M (-11.7% Y/Y).
- FY21 Outlook: Net sales and adj. diluted EPS to be in the range of $1,495 to $1,500M and $1.66 to $1.71, respectively; analysts consensus estimates for Q4 stands at $1.48B (+1.68% Y/Y).
