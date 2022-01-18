Comms firm 8x8 wraps $250 million Fuze acquisition
Jan. 18, 2022 9:18 AM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Communications firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) has closed on its $250 million acquisition of cloud communications provider Fuze.
- Shares of 8x8 are 1% lower premarket.
- "With this acquisition we can further extend our XCaaS offering to deliver a differentiated experience for enterprise organizations, which is instrumental as we drive to become a $1 billion revenue SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) business," says 8x8 CEO Dave Sipes.
- The deal includes about $130 million in cash and about $120 million in common stock of 8x8. up to $130.2 million go to pay off Fuze's debt, and for equity owned by Fuze's non-accredited shareholders.
- The companies arrived at the cash-and-stock deal in early December.