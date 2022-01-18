Comms firm 8x8 wraps $250 million Fuze acquisition

Jan. 18, 2022 9:18 AM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

8X8 headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Communications firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) has closed on its $250 million acquisition of cloud communications provider Fuze.
  • Shares of 8x8 are 1% lower premarket.
  • "With this acquisition we can further extend our XCaaS offering to deliver a differentiated experience for enterprise organizations, which is instrumental as we drive to become a $1 billion revenue SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) business," says 8x8 CEO Dave Sipes.
  • The deal includes about $130 million in cash and about $120 million in common stock of 8x8. up to $130.2 million go to pay off Fuze's debt, and for equity owned by Fuze's non-accredited shareholders.
  • The companies arrived at the cash-and-stock deal in early December.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.