Jan. 18, 2022 9:23 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

  • Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) -3.9% pre-market after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral, citing valuation after outperforming peers with a 16% gain over the past three months while gold prices have stayed flat.
  • Goldman analyst Nina Dergunova says Gold Fields' valuation "looks unjustified," trading at 3.8x estimated 2022 EV/EBITDA, "in line with the mid-cycle level despite earnings approaching peak," adding that she expects the company's EBITDA to reach a record high in 2022.
  • Gold Fields recently issued a fresh set of ESG goals, including a commitment to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030.
