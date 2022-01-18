Shineco, to acquire 51% equity interest in Xiang Peng You Kang (Beijing) Technology
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) to acquire 51% of the total outstanding equity interest of Xiang Peng You Kang (Beijing) Technology (or XPYK).
- Pursuant to the agreements, the aggregate purchase price for the 51% equity interest in XPYK is ~$5.6 million, payable in the company’s restricted common stock in the amount of 700,551 common shares, valued at a price of $8 per share.
- Company expects that the acquisition of the controlling interest in XPYK will help it accelerate its digital transformation and develop comprehensive medical and healthcare services.
- Dr. Peng He, the CEO and Founder of XPYK, said: "This acquisition will mark a significant move for both Shineco and XPYK to build a strong alliance and achieve a win-win situation and also will enable us to integrate industry resources and improve our services. In the future, we will complement our advantages with each other to continuously enhance the cooperation and expand the market share in the industry. In terms of business, we will focus on the fields of cancer prevention and treatment, high-tech medical technology transformation and application, and medical vocational education, and will use high-quality medical resources and high-precision medical technology to provide patients with better services and cultivate more medical and technical professionals for the society."
- Shares +1.9% during pre-market