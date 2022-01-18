Sema4 agrees to acquire OPKO Health's GeneDx in ~$623M deal
Jan. 18, 2022 9:25 AM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), SMFRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) has agreed to acquire OPKO Health's (NASDAQ:OPK) wholly-owned subsidiary, GeneDx.
- Sema4 will make an upfront cash payment of $150M plus 80M in Sema4 shares. The deal also includes additional $150M revenue-based milestone payments over the next two years, payable in cash or Sema4 shares.
- The total aggregate consideration, including potential milestones, is ~$623M.
- In connection with the deal, Sema4 has entered into definitive agreements for a $200M private placement of its Class A shares from a syndicate of institutional investors, including Pfizer. The acquisition and the private placement are expected to close in Q222.
- The acquisition will expand Sema4's portfolio of health intelligence and genomic screening offerings. GeneDx's expertise in rare disease diagnostic and exome sequencing services brings over 300,000 clinical exomes and over 2.1M expertly annotated phenotypes to strengthen Sema4's 12M de-identified clinical records for its Centrellis health intelligence platform and its Traversa genomic analysis platform for optimizing health screenings.
- Together, Sema4 and GeneDx will become one of the largest and most advanced providers of genomic clinical testing in the U.S., with a projected $350M in pro forma 2022 revenue.
- As part of the deal, GeneDx CEO Katherine Stueland will join Sema4 as Co-CEO, alongside Eric Schadt, and become a member of Sema4's Board of Directors. Additionally, Jason Ryan, a member of Sema4’s Board of Directors, will assume the role of Executive Chair of Sema4’s Board of Directors.
- In other news, Sema4 has issued its FY22 outlook, expecting total revenue of $215M - $225M (23%-29% growth excluding revenue associated with COVID-19).
- OPK is trading +3.75% pre-market; SMFR -0.25% pre-market