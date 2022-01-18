ProMIS Neurosciences begins antibody program for schizophrenia
Jan. 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (ARFXF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF) initiated a program to develop monoclonal antibodies to treat schizophrenia and other chronic mental illnesses.
- The company said that biomedical literature has implicated protein misfolding as one cause of schizophrenia.
- The company added that 'disrupted in schizophrenia”, or DISC1, and its genetically-linked protein interactors in the brain, represent a new platform target for ProMIS, given its record of predicting and validating misfolding-specific epitopes using proprietary computational approaches.
- “We now have tools – including ProMIS’ proprietary computational algorithms – to approach schizophrenia and related diseases for druggable misfolded protein targets,” said ProMIS' Chief Scientific Officer Neil Cashman.