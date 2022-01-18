ProMIS Neurosciences begins antibody program for schizophrenia

Jan. 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (ARFXF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Brain problems. Parkinson and alzheimer desease. Mental health. Stroke, synapses and neurnons interaction

Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

  • ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF) initiated a program to develop monoclonal antibodies to treat schizophrenia and other chronic mental illnesses.
  • The company said that biomedical literature has implicated protein misfolding as one cause of schizophrenia.
  • The company added that 'disrupted in schizophrenia”, or DISC1, and its genetically-linked protein interactors in the brain, represent a new platform target for ProMIS, given its record of predicting and validating misfolding-specific epitopes using proprietary computational approaches.
  • “We now have tools – including ProMIS’ proprietary computational algorithms – to approach schizophrenia and related diseases for druggable misfolded protein targets,” said ProMIS' Chief Scientific Officer Neil Cashman.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.