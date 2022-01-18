Bausch Health wants to refinance credit agreement as part of Bausch + Lomb IPO
Jan. 18, 2022 9:28 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) is seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement in anticipation of its planned IPO of Bausch + Lomb.
- The refinanced agreement would consist of ~$2.5B of term B loans and a $975M revolving credit facility.
- The refinancing would occur only upon completion of the Bausch + Lomb Corp. IPO.
- Bausch also intends to to issue ~$1B of secured debt securities (the "New Debt Securities").
- Bausch filed a prospectus for its proposed Bausch + Lomb IPO last week.