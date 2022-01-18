Granite Point Mortgage Trust launches additional shares in preferred stock offering
Jan. 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) trades 3% down premarket after it launched underwritten public offering of additional shares of its 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock with a $25/share liquidation preference.
- The additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock constitute an additional issuance of shares of Series A Preferred Stock, with 4.6M shares of Series A Preferred Stock previously issued.
- The Outstanding Series A Preferred Stock is, and the Series A Preferred Stock sold in the offering will be, listed on NYSE under the symbol, "GPMT PrA."
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, loan originations, repayment of indebtedness, working capital, capital expenditures, investments and acquisitions.
- In November 2021, the company had launched $100M in preferred stock offering.