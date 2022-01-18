Rogers to invest $200M to bring 100% pure fibre to New Brunswick

Jan. 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) has announced that it will invest close to $200M to bring 100% pure fibre to up to 314K homes and businesses in New Brunswick starting in the communities of Dieppe, Moncton, Riverview and Shediac.
  • Through these network upgrades, New Brunswickers will have access to pure fibre directly to their homes and businesses to access Rogers leading-edge suite of services.
  • Customers will also enjoy endless entertainment with Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream, bringing together the best content in one place including Netflix, Disney+ and making it faster to find favourites with the easy-to-use Voice Remote.
