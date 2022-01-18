OPEC monthly production - better than guessed

Jan. 18, 2022 9:29 AM ETUSO, CVX, XOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Covid-19 newspaper headlines and Oil pump

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

  • At the beginning of January, various agencies surveyed OPEC nations to estimate December production results, with Reuters reporting the core "OPEC 10" increasing production 150kb/d MoM in December; the official OPEC monthly report released this morning indicates the OPEC 10 increased production by 223kb/d (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • To be clear, the OPEC core is still undershooting it's quota by ~630kb/d, and undershooting its month-over-month production growth targets; however, the group is did a better job of keeping up with targets in December than previously thought.
  • The usual suspects of Nigeria and Angola accounted for the lion's share of the miss, though Saudi produced 86kb/d below quota in December as well.
  • When wrapping in Iran, Venezuela and Libya, all three unbound by a quota, production rose 166kb/d for the OPEC Cartel; note Libyan outages have since returned to the market and will likely drive production growth month-over-month in January.
  • Importantly, this week Saudi was in the press saying they would not over-produce quota to make up for under-performers in the group; an important statement given the Kingdom's current production level at ~9.9mb/d versus peak levels of ~11.5mb/d seen in early 2020.
  • With strategists calling for higher long-term oil prices, analysts and corporates (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) will be watching for any clues of long-term production performance from the Cartel.
