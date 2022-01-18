IFAN Financial to acquire a multi-tenant revenue producing facility
- IFAN Financial (OTCPK:IFAN) to acquire a 385k sf facility generating ~$4M in annual rental income.
- The acquisition candidate is a multi-tenant revenue producing facility with a government anchor tenant.
- The company has executed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the acquisition candidate
- "Most of the due diligence has been completed. We look forward to our first acquisition toward establishing the company's new direction. I have the utmost confidence in the potential of this candidate and the value it will bring to IFAN shareholders and investors. We look forward to disclosing the government anchor tenant after confidentiality agreement term cease and closing which we look forward to within the next 30 days," commented CEO Larry Williams.