Unilever plunges as investors react to its bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer unit
Jan. 18, 2022 9:30 AM ETUnilever PLC (UL), GSKPFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- With a decline of ~9.3%, Unilever (NYSE:UL) ADRs are trading sharply lower in the pre-market after the company confirmed its proposed acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE:GSK) consumer unit.
- In an update issued yesterday, in response to news reports on the potential deal, the U.K. consumer giant said that “GSK Consumer Healthcare would be a strong strategic fit,” for its business.
- The maker of Hellmann's Mayonnaise notes that 45% of GSK Consumer Healthcare focuses on Oral Care and VMS (vitamin & mineral supplement), where the company already has a major presence.
- The proposed deal would add scale and platform to expand its business in the U.S., China, and India, with potential opportunities in the emerging markets, Unilever (UL) added.
- The business under consideration was formed in 2018 from the combination of the consumer assets of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has added 1.9% in early hours, while Pfizer (PFE) is trading ~1.2% lower.
- Over the weekend, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) confirmed it rejected three non-binding offers from Unilever (UL), including the latest valued at £50B ($68B).