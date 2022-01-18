Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock rises after SEC terminates investigation

  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) shares edge higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company receives a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that the agency's investigation has concluded.
  • The SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action against Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR).
  • Both Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) also receive letters from the SEC stating that the investigation is closed, and does not intend to recommend any action against the respective company.
  • Earlier this month, Braemar Hotels' revenue per room climbed in the last month of 2021.
