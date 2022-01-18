Castor Maritime announces $55M senior term loan facility with European bank

Jan. 18, 2022 9:30 AM ETCTRMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) announces the closing and drawdown of a $55M senior term loan facility with a European bank, through - and secured by - 5 of its dry bulk vessel ship-owning subsidiaries.
  • The financing has a tenor of 5 years and bears interest at adj. SOFR plus 3.15% per annum.
  • CTRM intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including supporting its growth plans.

  • The firm also said M/V Magic Callisto, a 2012-built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 101% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 4TC routes.

  • The charter began on Jan. 12, with a min. duration of 9 months and a max. duration of ~12 months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.

  • Earlier this month, CTRM announced the delivery of M/V Magic Callisto, along with M/T Wonder Bellatrix.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.