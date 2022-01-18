Castor Maritime announces $55M senior term loan facility with European bank
Jan. 18, 2022 9:30 AM ETCTRMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) announces the closing and drawdown of a $55M senior term loan facility with a European bank, through - and secured by - 5 of its dry bulk vessel ship-owning subsidiaries.
- The financing has a tenor of 5 years and bears interest at adj. SOFR plus 3.15% per annum.
- CTRM intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including supporting its growth plans.
The firm also said M/V Magic Callisto, a 2012-built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 101% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 4TC routes.
The charter began on Jan. 12, with a min. duration of 9 months and a max. duration of ~12 months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.
Earlier this month, CTRM announced the delivery of M/V Magic Callisto, along with M/T Wonder Bellatrix.