Alibaba shares fall 4% on report of U.S. investigation of company's cloud business
Jan. 18, 2022 9:32 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)DIDIBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares fell as much 4% Tuesday following a report that U.S. officials are investigating the Chinese Internet giant's cloud business over national security concerns.
- According to Reuters, the Commerce Department is looking into how Alibaba (BABA) stores the data of American clients and customers, personal information and intellectual property. The U.S. officials are said to be looking into whether the Chinese government could access Americans' personal information and disrupt those individuals' access to their own information.
- A possible outcome of the investigation could be the U.S. forcing Alibaba (BABA) to take specific steps to cut down on potentials risks from Americans using the company's cloud service, or flat-out banning Americans from using Alibaba's (BABA) services.
- Last week, Alibaba (BABA) shares got a lift on reports that Chinese ride-sharing company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) could list its shares in Hong Kong as early as the second quarter of this year.