Sonic Automotive acquires Sun Chevrolet
Jan. 18, 2022 9:32 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) has further expanded its franchised dealership network with the acquisition of Sun Chevrolet.
- Founded by Joe Caputo in 1979, Sun Chevrolet is located at 104 W. Genesee Court, Chittenango, New York. Caputo, along with his son Todd, grew the business over 40 years, serving residents of Central New York with new and pre-owned vehicles through Sun Chevrolet and three Used Car King pre-owned dealership locations that were acquired by Sonic in December 2020.
- Todd Caputo remains with the company and has taken a leadership position with EchoPark Automotive and the company’s delivery center model expansion.