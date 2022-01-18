ENG nabs $2.2M order for building security trailers
Jan. 18, 2022 9:32 AM ETENGlobal Corporation (ENG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ENG (ENG) received purchase orders worth $2.2M to build 120 parking lot security trailers which will be built at the company's fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas and assembled in Houston, Texas at the indoor integration facility.
- The company will build and deliver a minimum of 10 trailers monthly from this month and expects to deliver all 120 trailers by the end of this year.
- In 2021, ENG engineered, designed, built and delivered a total of 50 trailers in 2021, receiving revenue of $950K.
- In early January, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services received a $4.4M contract extension by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for providing automated fuel handling equipment support.