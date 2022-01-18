The Trade Desk expands board, adding Cunningham

Media concept smart TV

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Trade Desk (TTD -4.5%) has added Andrea "Andy" Cunningham to the board of directors.
  • She's founder and president of marketing strategy firm Cunningham Collective and serves on the boards of a handful of private companies.
  • Early in her career, she helped launch the Apple Macintosh and continued to work with Steve Jobs, managing marketing campaigns for NeXT and Pixar.
  • “Andy’s unique perspective on the evolution of this industry will be valuable as more and more of the world’s leading marketers unleash the power of data-driven precision," says Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green.
  • Jefferies recently urged Internet investors to get into advertising technology, including The Trade Desk.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.