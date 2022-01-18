The Trade Desk expands board, adding Cunningham
Jan. 18, 2022 9:34 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Trade Desk (TTD -4.5%) has added Andrea "Andy" Cunningham to the board of directors.
- She's founder and president of marketing strategy firm Cunningham Collective and serves on the boards of a handful of private companies.
- Early in her career, she helped launch the Apple Macintosh and continued to work with Steve Jobs, managing marketing campaigns for NeXT and Pixar.
- “Andy’s unique perspective on the evolution of this industry will be valuable as more and more of the world’s leading marketers unleash the power of data-driven precision," says Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green.
- Jefferies recently urged Internet investors to get into advertising technology, including The Trade Desk.