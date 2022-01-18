QuickLogic provides selected prelim FY21 and Q4 updates and announces large display bridge purchase order
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) revenue expected to be recognized in the first half of FY22.
- The company expects to be at or above operating cash breakeven in the 4Q21.
- Greater interface bridging sales expected further increases confidence in FY22 financial outlook.
In a separate announcement issued last week, the company reiterated that it has off-the-shelf availability of its ArcticLink III BX display interface bridging devices and can fulfill the void in the market.
The company has delivered over 50M such devices to date.
"I expect the demand trend to last at least through the first half of fiscal 2022 adding to my confidence that we will achieve the revenue growth and profitability targets we previously discussed," said Brian Faith CEO
The Company expects to announce its full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on or about February 16, 2022.