Stakeholder capitalism is not 'woke' - BlackRock's Larry Fink
Jan. 18, 2022 9:37 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor12 Comments
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink spoke out in favor of a broad view of corporate goals on Tuesday, saying that company executives can care about objectives other than profits without getting branded by the term "woke."
- In a letter to shareholders, the founder and top executive at BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) argued that firms must consider the broader societal impact of their decisions, if only because the health of the company ultimately depends on the health of the surrounding community.
- "Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not 'woke,'" he wrote.
- "It is capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships between you and the employees, customers, suppliers, and communities your company relies on to prosper," he added. "This is the power of capitalism."
- Fink's comments come in the context of an ongoing debate about so-called ESG concerns in investing -- Environmental, Social and Governance. Critics of ESG, like widely followed professor and Seeking Alpha contributor Aswath Damodaran, contend that ESG costs shareholders and comes with an "incoherent" justification.
- Answering these critics in his letter, Fink asserted that it was a mistake to consider the long-term interests of shareholders to be at odds with other stakeholders in society.
- "It is through effective stakeholder capitalism that capital is efficiently allocated, companies achieve durable profitability, and value is created and sustained over the long-term," he wrote.
- Elsewhere on Tuesday, Fink told CNBC in an interview that he thinks higher interest rates could help "savers," although a more hawkish Federal Reserve will likely lead to more muted stock market returns.