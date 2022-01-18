Stakeholder capitalism is not 'woke' - BlackRock's Larry Fink

words ESG on a wood block and Future environmental conservation and sustainable ESG modernization development by using the technology of renewable resources to reduce pollution and carbon emission.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink spoke out in favor of a broad view of corporate goals on Tuesday, saying that company executives can care about objectives other than profits without getting branded by the term "woke."
  • In a letter to shareholders, the founder and top executive at BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) argued that firms must consider the broader societal impact of their decisions, if only because the health of the company ultimately depends on the health of the surrounding community.
  • "Stakeholder capitalism is not about politics. It is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not 'woke,'" he wrote.
  • "It is capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships between you and the employees, customers, suppliers, and communities your company relies on to prosper," he added. "This is the power of capitalism."
  • Fink's comments come in the context of an ongoing debate about so-called ESG concerns in investing -- Environmental, Social and Governance. Critics of ESG, like widely followed professor and Seeking Alpha contributor Aswath Damodaran, contend that ESG costs shareholders and comes with an "incoherent" justification.
  • Answering these critics in his letter, Fink asserted that it was a mistake to consider the long-term interests of shareholders to be at odds with other stakeholders in society.
  • "It is through effective stakeholder capitalism that capital is efficiently allocated, companies achieve durable profitability, and value is created and sustained over the long-term," he wrote.
  • Elsewhere on Tuesday, Fink told CNBC in an interview that he thinks higher interest rates could help "savers," although a more hawkish Federal Reserve will likely lead to more muted stock market returns.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.