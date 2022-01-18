Zynex boosts profitability outlook: Q4 Prelim

  • Zynex (ZYXI -0.2%) raises its Q4 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $12.5-$13.5M as the company trims its sales force during the second half of the year.
  • It compares to the previous Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $9-$10M, also representing a record growth of 280% Y/Y and 40% sequentially from Q3 2021.
  • In addition, Zynex reports order growth of 18% Y/Y for its fourth quarter of 2021 with sales estimated to be steady at $40-$43M in lines with consensus.
  • 2021 Estimates: Full-year revenue is estimated to range between $130-$133M (+62% to +66% Y/Y), vs. revenue consensus of $131.27M.
  • Order growth to be 89% Y/Y for FY21. Adjusted EBITDA has been updated to be between $26.2-27.2M.
  • The company expects to release its final results for the quarter in late February.
  • Recently, Zynex files for FDA approval of fluid monitoring system
