General Electric appoints Scott Reese as CEO of GE digital
Jan. 18, 2022 9:36 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE), ADSK, MODNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- General Electric (GE -0.5%) has appointed Scott Reese as Chief Executive Officer of GE Digital effective February 22, 2022.
- Reese will succeed Patrick Byrne who will continue as Chief Executive Officer for the onshore wind business at GE Renewable Energy.
- Reese joins from Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) where he is executive vice president, product development and manufacturing solutions.
- Chief Executive Officer of GE’s global energy business portfolio, Scott Strazik said, “GE Digital is a critical part of the new energy company planned to spin off from GE in 2024. I am thrilled to have Scott Reese join this mission with his track record of transforming software businesses and driving growth. His deep software industry experience makes him the ideal fit to partner with our customers and the GE Digital team to accelerate the energy transition.”