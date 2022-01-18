Choice Hotels International trades lower after Morgan Stanley turns bearish on valuation
Jan. 18, 2022 9:37 AM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley turns cautious on Choice Hotels International (CHH -2.0%) with a downgrade to an Underweight rating after having the hotel stock set at Equal-weight.
- Analyst Thomas Allen notes that CHH was the strongest performing lodging stock in the firm's coverage last year with a 46% gain after benefitting from the very high leisure mix.
- CHH is currently trading at 21X the 2023 EBITDA estimate and 19.5X the 2024 EBITDA estimate, which are noted to be meaningfully above the average from 2017 to 2019 of 2017-19 average of 14.5X and the peak of 17X.
- "Despite growing net units slower than peers pre-COVID, we do not expect CHH even to return to its pre-COVID net unit growth in our forecast period (through 2025), unlike peers, as it deals with underperforming Quality Inns. Additionally, CHH's greater exposure to the leisure segment and to lower-end chain scales has led to outperformance throughout the pandemic, which means that it is at risk of seeing declining RevPAR starting in mid-2022."
- The firm assigns a price target of $136 to Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH).
- See how the valuation marks on CHH compare to the sector averages and historic norms.