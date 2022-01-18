Citi and Bloomberg partner to streamline fixed-income ETF baskets
Jan. 18, 2022 9:38 AM ETCBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Citi (NYSE:C) and Bloomberg publicized today an integration between Citi’s proprietary ACES (Citi Advanced ETF System) platform and Bloomberg’s BSKT service to improve support for Citi’s ETF clients that use BSKT to exchange fixed income baskets.
- Peggy Vena, Head of ETF Services for Citi Securities Services, stated: “The integration between Citi and Bloomberg BSKT represents a significant advancement in strengthening Citi’s commitment to the ETF space and our fixed income capabilities.”
- Vena continued with: “Through this innovation, our ETF clients who use BSKT for fixed income basket negotiations will benefit from a more streamlined, efficient process.”
- BSKT is a market resolution for negotiation, ticketing and routing ETF creation and redemption transactions.
- ACES has a collection of effective workflow tools that completely automates the ETF process, reducing time to market and cost to issuers.
- Together, the two solutions deliver an enhanced basket negotiation experience for mutual ETF clients that manage fixed-income portfolios.