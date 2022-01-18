Amryt gets US patent for potential skin disease therapy Oleogel-S10

  • Amryt (AMYT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent for Oleogel-S10, which is being explored to treat a group of rare diseases affecting the skin.
  • The USPTO issued to a notice of allowance for Patent Application No. 17/393,171 ‘Betulin-Containing Birch Bark Extracts and their Formulation’ with claims covering the Oleogel-S10 formulation.
  • The company said that with four previously granted patents, if Oleogel-S10 is approved, Amryt will have five Orange Book-listed patents for Oleogel-S10 with patent protection through January 2039, without patent term extension.
  • "Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment,” said Amryt CEO Joe Wiley.
