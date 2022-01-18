Euroseas signs new charter contract for M/V "EM Astoria"

  • Euroseas (ESEA) has signed a new charter agreement for its M/V "EM Astoria" container vessel.
  • The 2,788 TEU vessel has been chartered for a period of between a minimum of 36 and a maximum of 38 months at the option of the charterer, at a daily rate of $65,000 for the first 12 months, followed by $50,000/day for the subsequent 12 months and followed by $20,000/day for the remaining 12 to 14 month period of the charter resulting in an average daily rate of ~$45,000 for the duration of the charter.
  • The charter commences in February 2022 after the completion of the current charter of the vessel.
  • Euroseas CEO Aristides Pittas commented: "The new charter secures us with a minimum of $47m of contracted revenues and is expected to make a total EBITDA contribution in excess of $36m over the three years of the contract; more than $19m of the EBITDA contribution is expected during the first twelve months. This charter also increases our charter coverage to about 92% for 2022, more than 60% for 2023 and about 45% for 2024."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.