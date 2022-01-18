Euroseas signs new charter contract for M/V "EM Astoria"
Jan. 18, 2022 9:40 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Euroseas (ESEA) has signed a new charter agreement for its M/V "EM Astoria" container vessel.
- The 2,788 TEU vessel has been chartered for a period of between a minimum of 36 and a maximum of 38 months at the option of the charterer, at a daily rate of $65,000 for the first 12 months, followed by $50,000/day for the subsequent 12 months and followed by $20,000/day for the remaining 12 to 14 month period of the charter resulting in an average daily rate of ~$45,000 for the duration of the charter.
- The charter commences in February 2022 after the completion of the current charter of the vessel.
- Euroseas CEO Aristides Pittas commented: "The new charter secures us with a minimum of $47m of contracted revenues and is expected to make a total EBITDA contribution in excess of $36m over the three years of the contract; more than $19m of the EBITDA contribution is expected during the first twelve months. This charter also increases our charter coverage to about 92% for 2022, more than 60% for 2023 and about 45% for 2024."