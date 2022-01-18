Natural Alternatives International increases stock repurchase plan by $3M
Jan. 18, 2022 9:40 AM ETNatural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Natural Alternatives International (NAII) authorizes a $3M increase to its stock repurchase plan bringing the total plan authorized repurchase amount to $18M.
- Company has purchased 1.9M shares under this repurchase plan, including the purchase of 237,000 shares since September 30, 2021, and after this increase company will have $3M available for stock repurchases under the plan.
- Mark A. Le Doux, Chairman and CEO, "Since the inception of our stock repurchase plan, we have purchased our shares at an average cost of less than $8 per share. We believe our stock continues to trade at levels significantly below the fair value of our company and we have increased our buyback authority to allow us to continue to purchase our shares. Our management team remains confident in our long-term success and the growth potential of our business. We have expanded our customer base over the last year, and work continues on our new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Carlsbad, CA that we anticipate will be fully operational in the Fall of 2022."