Dyne slips after FDA clinical hold on its candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Jan. 18, 2022 9:45 AM ETDyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Dyne Therapeutics (DYN -15.7%) is trading sharply lower after the company announced that the FDA has placed on clinical hold for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to study DYNE-251 in a certain group of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
- The company has received the FDA’s letter on the clinical hold on Jan. 14 for additional clinical and non-clinical information on DYNE-251, an experimental therapy for DMD patients amenable to skipping exon 51.
- Dyne (NASDAQ:DYN) expects to file its response to the FDA in Q2 2022, anticipating to start dosing in the Phase 1/2 multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial for the candidate by mid-2022 subject to regulatory nod.
- “Dyne will work closely with the FDA to resolve the clinical hold as promptly as possible,” the company added.
- In October, Dyne (DYN) announced its plans to seek FDA clearances to start trials for its candidates targeted at DMD and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).