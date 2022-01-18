Sunstone Hotel upgraded, Choice Hotels downgraded at Morgan Stanley
Jan. 18, 2022 9:47 AM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO), CHHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) stock gains 0.7% in early trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen upgrades the lodging REIT to Overweight as he prefers lodging real estate investment trusts to C-corps because current REIT valuations provide more attractive risk-rewards.
- Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) stock drops 2.2% after the same analyst downgrades the hotel chain to Underweight.
- The market doesn't seem to appreciate the true value of Sunstone's (SHO) portfolio of "long-term relevant real estate," Allen says in a note to client.
- "Given that unique, irreplaceable assets are trading at record prices and U.S. private equity has amassed an unprecedented amount of dry powder for real estate transactions, we see potential for this value to be unlocked," he writes.
- Values Sunstone (SHO) stock at 13x 2023E EBITDA.
- Meanwhile, Choice Hotels (CHH) was the strongest performing lodging stock in Allen's coverage in 2021, up 46%, benefitting from its high exposure to leisure travel. Its outperformance during the pandemic means it's at risk of seeing declining RevPAR starting in mid-2022, Allen says.
- By contrast, SA's Quant rating is Neutral on CHH and Very Bearish on SHO.
