Yellowstone Acquisition announces $70M forward purchase deal with Atalaya Capital affiliate
Jan. 18, 2022 9:49 AM ETYSACBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Yellowstone Acquisition (NYSE:YSAC) enters into a forward purchase agreement for up to $70M with an affiliate of Atalaya Capital Management in connection with the proposed business combination with Sky Harbour.
- Under the FPA, the affiliate of Atalaya Capital intends, but is not obligated, to purchase up to 7M of YSAC's Class A shares after the FPA date from shareholders who have redeemed shares or intend to redeem shares under the business combination.
- The affiliate agreed to waive all redemption rights with respect to the above shares so long as the FPA and the business combination are not terminated.
Last year, Sky Harbour and YSAC announced a business combination that would result in Sky becoming a public firm.
Sky Harbour intends to list on the NYSE once the business combination closes, which is expected to be on Jan. 25.
The combined firm will be called Sky Harbour Group and its shares and warrants are expected to list under the symbols “SKYH” and “SKYHWS”, respectively.