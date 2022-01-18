Blink Charging to supply EV chargers to GM car dealerships across North America
Jan. 18, 2022 9:51 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)GMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blink Charging (BLNK +0.4%) is deploying EV IQ 200 chargers at General Motors (NYSE:GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.
- Michael D. Farkas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging said, “As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will be a critical component of an automaker’s ecosystem and will play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption.”
- The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs that are coming to market.