Credo Technology Group files for $345M IPO, value could reach $1.8B
Jan. 18, 2022 11:02 AM ETCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Credo Technology Group (CRDO) has set terms for an IPO to raise up to $345M in a deal that could value the company at up to $1.8 billion.
- In a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Credo (CRDO) said it intends to sell up to 28.8M shares, which would include a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to 3.8M additional shares to cover any overallotments. The deal also calls for existing shareholders to offer 1.6M shares.
- The pricing range for the offering is $10 to $12 per share.
- Credo (CRDO) hopes to raise up to $345M, with net proceeds of $274.5M if the underwriters’ option is exercised in full and shares are priced at $11 per share. The company will not receive proceeds from shares sold by existing shareholders.
- After the closing, Credo (CRDO) expects to have 148.7M shares outstanding if the underwriters’ option is exercised in full, which would give the company a market capitalization of up to $1.8 billion.
- Goldman Sachs and BofASecurities are serving as lead underwriters for the deal. Credo plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “CRDO.”
- Credo (CRDO) is a developer and marketer of secured, high-speed connectivity solutions for the data infrastructure market, specializing in wired connectivity for communication electronics.
- The company has focused on developing products based on Serializer/Deserializer and Digital Signal Processor technologies, including circuits, cables and chips.
- For the six months ended Oct. 31, 2021, the company reported a net loss of $16.7M on revenue of $37.2M, compared with a net loss of $19.3M on revenue of $25.5M in the same period a year earlier.
- For a more in-depth look at Credo's upcoming IPO, read Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones' column on the stock's prospects.