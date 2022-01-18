ACV Auctions guides Q4 revenue at the higher end of guidance

  • ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACV) expects to exceed the high-end of the revenue guidance range provided on November 10, 2021, and a lower-than-expected Adjusted EBITDA loss.
  • The company expected total revenue of $83 to $86M ($85.33M consensus), up 54% to 60% Y/Y and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 to $26 million.
  • The company to host an analyst day on Tuesday, March 1.
  • The company will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
  • Shares +2.5%.
  • Source: Press Release
