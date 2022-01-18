ACV Auctions guides Q4 revenue at the higher end of guidance
Jan. 18, 2022 9:51 AM ETACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACV) expects to exceed the high-end of the revenue guidance range provided on November 10, 2021, and a lower-than-expected Adjusted EBITDA loss.
- The company expected total revenue of $83 to $86M ($85.33M consensus), up 54% to 60% Y/Y and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 to $26 million.
- The company to host an analyst day on Tuesday, March 1.
- The company will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
- Shares +2.5%.
- Source: Press Release