Healthy Extracts anticipates 31% increase in FY21 revenue
Jan. 18, 2022 9:52 AM ETHealthy Extracts Inc. (HYEX)UBNBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Healthy Extracts (OTCQB:HYEX) prelim gross revenue for 4Q is expected to total approximately $770,000 +519% Y/Y with gross margin expected to exceed 65%.
FY21 revenue is expected to total ~$1.7 million, increasing 31%.
“To add further fuel to our growth in 2022, we already have in the works a number of new clinically-backed formulations for additional indications like hormone support and gut health. Combined with our expanding sales channels, including Amazon where we have become a very active seller, we believe we are well on course for at least 100% organic revenue growth in 2022." said Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts.