Equinor wins 26 new production licenses offshore Norway
Jan. 18, 2022 9:52 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)RIGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equinor (EQNR -0.1%) says it was awarded 26 new production licenses by Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, with 12 licenses as operator and 14 licenses as partner.
- In total, Norway offered ownership interests to 28 companies including Aker BP, Shell, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies in a total of 53 offshore oil and gas production licenses on the Norwegian Shelf in the Awards in Predefined Areas 2021.
- Of the 26 production licenses awarded to Equinor, 12 are in the North Sea, 10 in the Norwegian Sea and four in the Barents Sea.
- Equinor says it plans to take part in ~25 exploration wells this year, mainly near existing infrastructure.
- "At least 80% of our exploration resources and investments will be concentrated around existing infrastructure - so-called near-field or infrastructure-led exploration," says Jez Averty, Equinor's senior VP for subsurface in exploration and production.
- Separately, the Northern Lights carbon capture storage project, a joint venture created by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, selected the Transocean Enabler (NYSE:RIG) to drill a carbon injection well and a sidetrack for another carbon injection well drilled previously in support of the project.
- Equinor said last week it will take a $1.8B impairment on the value of its Mariner field in the U.K. North Sea after downgrading its estimate for recoverable reserves.