Equinor wins 26 new production licenses offshore Norway

Industrial oil rig offshore platform: away from a sustainable resource

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

  • Equinor (EQNR -0.1%) says it was awarded 26 new production licenses by Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, with 12 licenses as operator and 14 licenses as partner.
  • In total, Norway offered ownership interests to 28 companies including Aker BP, Shell, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergies in a total of 53 offshore oil and gas production licenses on the Norwegian Shelf in the Awards in Predefined Areas 2021.
  • Of the 26 production licenses awarded to Equinor, 12 are in the North Sea, 10 in the Norwegian Sea and four in the Barents Sea.
  • Equinor says it plans to take part in ~25 exploration wells this year, mainly near existing infrastructure.
  • "At least 80% of our exploration resources and investments will be concentrated around existing infrastructure - so-called near-field or infrastructure-led exploration," says Jez Averty, Equinor's senior VP for subsurface in exploration and production.
  • Separately, the Northern Lights carbon capture storage project, a joint venture created by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, selected the Transocean Enabler (NYSE:RIG) to drill a carbon injection well and a sidetrack for another carbon injection well drilled previously in support of the project.
  • Equinor said last week it will take a $1.8B impairment on the value of its Mariner field in the U.K. North Sea after downgrading its estimate for recoverable reserves.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.