CASI's partner Juventas' CNCT19 for blood cancer gets FDA orphan drug status
Jan. 18, 2022 9:54 AM ETCASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI -2.7%) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to its partner Juventas Cell Therapy's medicine CNCT19 to treat patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).
- CASI said CNCT19 is currently being developed independently by China-based Juventas in hematologic malignancies globally.
- The company said CNCT 19 is expected to be the first domestic CD19 directed CAR-T product in China with independent intellectual property rights.
- "The Orphan Drug Designation, from the FDA, and the Breakthrough Designation status, granted by the China Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) in December 2020, represent significant milestones that demonstrate our belief that CNCT19's commercialization will not only be successful in China, but potentially on a global scale. CASI has worldwide co-commercial rights of CNCT19, and will start the global commercialization process according to CNCT19's regulatory progress outside China," said Wei-Wu He, CASI's Chairman and CEO.