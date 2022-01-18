Brinker International trades lower because menu prices may be topped out

Chili"s Restaurant

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Brinker International (EAT -1.5%) slips after Wedbush Securities turns cautious on the restaurant stock as it points to concerns over the pricing power at chains Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy
  • The firm drops EAT to a Neutral rating from Outperform and assigns a price target of $42.
  • Analyst Nick Setyan also warns on the current valuation on EAT given the growth forecast.
  • "We no longer believe that the probability of higher annual top- and bottom-line growth rates going forward relative to EAT’s growth rates pre-COVID is high enough to justify a premium to EAT’s pre-COVID valuation multiple."
  • See the valuation grades on EAT and underlying metrics.
