Brinker International trades lower because menu prices may be topped out
Jan. 18, 2022 9:54 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Brinker International (EAT -1.5%) slips after Wedbush Securities turns cautious on the restaurant stock as it points to concerns over the pricing power at chains Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy
- The firm drops EAT to a Neutral rating from Outperform and assigns a price target of $42.
- Analyst Nick Setyan also warns on the current valuation on EAT given the growth forecast.
- "We no longer believe that the probability of higher annual top- and bottom-line growth rates going forward relative to EAT’s growth rates pre-COVID is high enough to justify a premium to EAT’s pre-COVID valuation multiple."
