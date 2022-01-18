BioNTech down 9% following Israeli fourth COVID jab study on Omicron
Jan. 18, 2022 10:03 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Shares of BioNTech (BNTX -7.8%) have fallen this morning following results from an Israeli study showing that a fourth COVID-19 shot is less effective against the Omicron variant than prior strains.
- "We see an increase in antibodies, higher than after the third dose," said lead researcher Gili Regev-Yochay. "However, we see many infected with Omicron who received the fourth dose."
- Pfizer (PFE -1.5%), which co-developed the vaccine, is down modestly.
- The two companies have previously said they can quickly adapt their vaccine to be effective against Omicron.