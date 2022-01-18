Blackstone Real Estate raises over $50B in five years as yield, property value gains: WSJ
Jan. 18, 2022 9:57 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)KKR, BAMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In the wake of rising U.S. property values, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) nontraded real estate investment trust, raises $50B+ since it started five years ago, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Note that BREIT, which buys rental-apartments buildings, warehouses, office buildings and casinos, offers investors a 4%-5% annual yield vs. a 2.65% corporate bond yield.
- Last year the fund raised an average of $2B+ per month, or close to a 70% share of all the money invested in nontraded REITs, the WSJ highlights. "This exceeded even our own lofty expectations," Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray told the WSJ.
- Meanwhile, Blackstone (BX) executives told the WSJ that BREIT will be able to maintain its strong growth by expanding into new property types like data centers, storage and student housing.
- Some other names that entered the nontraded REIT business last year includes Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR).
- In mid-December, Blackstone Real Estate bought Brookfield's lab office portfolio.